Celebrities 24.12.2017 09:00 am

Celebrity besties who serve major fashion goals

Lily Rose
DJ Zinhle and Pearl Thusi. Picture: Instagram

Showing up at an event wearing the same outfit as someone else is a major no-no – unless of course you are besties.

Friends have been dressing alike for ages, but in the land of Celebville where wearing the same outfit twice is taboo, most celebrities go out of their way to ensure they wear one-of-a-kind outfits.

But not these celebrity besties. They intentionally co-ordinate their outfits, and sometimes rock an identical look.

Here’s a look at some of Mzansi’s most fashionable besties.

Blue and Brown Mbombo

These celebrity besties are twin sisters! Blue and Brown Mbombo like dressing alike so much that they created an Instagram account dedicated to their love of fashion.

#travelphotography #traveltwins #mbombotwinsinrome #colosseum #rome

A post shared by Blue&Brown (@mbombotwins) on

Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle

These besties created the #DjZinhlePearlThusiChallenge to encourage best friends all over South Africa to share pictures of themselves. Zinhle and Pearl used the hashtag to show off their matching style on social media.

All black everything… ⚫️🎶🖤 #djzinhlepearlthusichallenge

A post shared by Pearl Thusi (@pearlthusi) on

Khanya and Boity

Khanya Mkangisa and her bestie Boity Thulo are two of SA’s sexiest celebrities. These two serve major flames whenever they walk the red carpet together.

#KHAiTY in the house. #DaLesAWPP

A post shared by K H A N Y A M K A N G I S A (@ilovekhanya) on

Jessica Nkosi and Unathi

Unathi and Jessica Nkosi serve major fashion goals whenever they are together.

Zuraida Jardine and Vanessa Carreira

One likes showing off her fashion using the hashtag, #ZeeDrobe and the other flaunts her style using the #VeeLook hashtag – together they are two of SA’s most stylish besties.

Zuraida Jardine And Vanessa Carreira know how to work a red carpet!

