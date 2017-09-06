DJ PH celebrates birthday by giving R10k to student

The hip-hop and club DJ has announced that he is will be donating a sum of R10 000 to a final year student who needs financial support in order to get their qualification.

When speaking about the reason behind the generous gesture the radio personality commented:

“I have seen a lot growth in my career and with that comes the responsibility of giving back. This year I have decided to not only focus on the growth of my business and brand but to also make giving back a priority. I have been thinking of ways to start and my birthday seemed like a perfect place to start.”

DJ PH further went on to say: “I wanted to gift someone else with something they could really use. Education is important to me therefore I would love to be able to assist others in getting it. ”

The hash-tag #SchoolPHeeBoost has gained a vast amount positive support with personalities like Bonang Matheba cheering the radio host on in a tweet.

“Happy birthday @iam_ph!! Inspiring… God bless you…”