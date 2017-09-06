 
DJ PH celebrates birthday by giving R10k to student

Kgosi Modisane
PH. Image: Instagram

‘Party with PH’ host on 5FM Phind’Gcobe Madubela better known as DJ PH has taken to social media platforms Twitter and Instagram to announce his recent venture to celebrate his 30th birthday.

The hip-hop and club DJ has announced that he is will be donating a sum of R10 000 to a final year student who needs financial support in order to get their qualification.

When speaking about the reason behind the generous gesture the radio personality commented:

“I have seen a lot growth in my career and with that comes the responsibility of giving back. This year I have decided to not only focus on the growth of my business and brand but to also make giving back a priority. I have been thinking of ways to start and my birthday seemed like a perfect place to start.”

DJ PH further went on to say: “I wanted to gift someone else with something they could really use. Education is important to me therefore I would love to be able to assist others in getting it. ”

The hash-tag #SchoolPHeeBoost has gained a vast amount positive support with personalities like Bonang Matheba cheering the radio host on in a tweet.

“Happy birthday @iam_ph!! Inspiring… God bless you…”

