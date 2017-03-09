Bonang chooses love … All day and every day

The two have been on a whirlwind romance that started out on controversial and shaky grounds however that all seems to be in the past. AKA reportedly swept Bonang Matheba off her feet on their first official date which was allegedly at the Orient in Melrose Arch. The two are not shy about publicly displaying their love and affection for one another, and as in the case of Kanye West who pursued Kim Kardashian for a while, Bonang’s reportedly once shared, “He pursued me for a long time. And he’s very romantic, quite the spoiler, so there was lots and lots of flowers and balloons and lots of dinners. He’s the man I asked God for on numerous occasions.”

Seeing that today is International Women’s Day, the perfect day to strike while the iron is hot, Bonang took to her social media to share her love story through her Revlon Ad to encourage women worldwide to choose love. Take a look:

We would like to wish every woman the happiest International Women’s Day EVER and all the best to Miss Matheba with her journey of love and beyond.

Brought to you by People Magazine

