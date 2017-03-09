 
menu
Celebrities 9.3.2017 11:23 am

Bonang chooses love … All day and every day

Bridgette Matjuda
Bonang and AKA.

Bonang and AKA.

It’s no secret that Mzansi’s Queen B and media darling, Bonang Matheba is crazy in love with South African hip hop recording artist and record producer Kiernan Jarryd Forbes most popularly known by his stage name, AKA.

 

Bonang Matheba and AKA

The two have been on a whirlwind romance that started out on controversial and shaky grounds however that all seems to be in the past. AKA reportedly swept Bonang Matheba off her feet on their first official date which was allegedly at the Orient in Melrose Arch. The two are not shy about publicly displaying their love and affection for one another, and as in the case of Kanye West who pursued Kim Kardashian for a while, Bonang’s reportedly once shared, “He pursued me for a long time. And he’s very romantic, quite the spoiler, so there was lots and lots of flowers and balloons and lots of dinners. He’s the man I asked God for on numerous occasions.”

aka and bonang matheba

Seeing that today is International Women’s Day, the perfect day to strike while the iron is hot, Bonang took to her social media to share her love story through her Revlon Ad to encourage women worldwide to choose love. Take a look:

We would like to wish every woman the happiest International Women’s Day EVER and all the best to Miss Matheba with her journey of love and beyond.

Brought to you by People Magazine

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
More flight drama as AKA throws shade at SAA – again! 19.7.2018
5 things to know about AKA’s new rumoured bae Kim Jayde 18.7.2018
Are AKA and Kim Jayde an item? 17.7.2018

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.