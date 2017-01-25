Jazz legend Thandi Klaasen to receive civic funeral

The late Jazz legend and cultural struggle heroine Thandi Klaasen will be buried with a civic funeral service as a farewell tribute to her by the Ekurhuleni Metro Council, which also resolved to honour her with a posthumous Freedom of the City.

Klaasen will be joining a list of other Freedom of the City honourees, which includes former local residents such as late ANC president Oliver Tambo and his wife Adelaide; who were a family that symbolised unity and resilience in the movement.

The decision to honour the singer was taken at a special council meeting addressed by Executive Mayor Mzwandile Masina on Friday.

Motivating the motion, Masina described how Klaasen played a pivotal role, not only as a world renowned musician, but also in advancing the freedom of this country during the apartheid era.

Those who only knew Klaasen for her singing, might have missed her role in community development. At her home in Eden Park, she assisted young people to develop their talent in music; a move that will remain a remarkable legacy for aspiring Jazz artists in Ekurhuleni City.

In a statement, the metro said a unanimous decision was taken by the council to accord Thandi the civic funeral, which it said was a “befitting funeral she deserved”.

The special council meeting was attended by the Klaasen family, who heard councillors from different parties passing their condolences and paying tribute to the vocalist.

Klaasen’s funeral is set be held Friday at Heroes Acres. Further details will be released later.

