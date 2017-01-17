 
menu
Celebrities 17.1.2017 07:21 pm

Euphonik welcomes baby boy with wife Aurelia

Citizen Reporter
DJ Euphonik. Image via Instagram.

DJ Euphonik. Image via Instagram.

This is the DJ’s second child and his first with Nxumalo, whom he paid lobola for last year.

Aurelia confirmed the news on her Instagram page during the festive season.

A source told Sunday Sun that Aurelia, a lawyer for Multichoice, was ecstatic about the new addition to her family and that Euphonik was just as overjoyed.

“Themba has always been a good dad to his first child and now he is happier. He is all about the work and unfazed by the industry,” the source said.

ALSO READ: Khune’s ex on Soccer Zone rumours: ‘They’re just selling papers’

The pair are living together, with Aurelia posting images of their luxury pad on social media. While Aurelia kept her pregnancy hidden, comments on her Instagram page, show she gave birth just after Winter last year.

Aurelia Nxumalo.

Aurelia Nxumalo.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.

Related Stories
Inside DJ Euphonik and Sizwe Dhlomo’s spicy Twitter exchange 22.4.2018
Black Coffee claps back at Tito Mboweni’s ‘DJ shade’ 18.4.2018
Euphonik ridiculed for giving Black Friday financial advice 24.11.2017

The Citizen Trail Run 2018

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.