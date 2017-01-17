Euphonik welcomes baby boy with wife Aurelia

Aurelia confirmed the news on her Instagram page during the festive season.

A source told Sunday Sun that Aurelia, a lawyer for Multichoice, was ecstatic about the new addition to her family and that Euphonik was just as overjoyed.

“Themba has always been a good dad to his first child and now he is happier. He is all about the work and unfazed by the industry,” the source said.

The pair are living together, with Aurelia posting images of their luxury pad on social media. While Aurelia kept her pregnancy hidden, comments on her Instagram page, show she gave birth just after Winter last year.

