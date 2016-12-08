Simphiwe Dana tops African Woman of the Year list

Renowned Xhosa singer and songwriter Simphiwe Dana has just been named in one of the most coveted lists in the world.

She has been named the 2016 Woman of the Year by the internationally acclaimed magazine, New African Woman.

“Apart from being a phenomenal artist, Simphiwe uses her public platform to address socio-political ills and renders a voice to the voiceless,” wrote the magazine.

“When a South African university protest demanding free education turned violent in the face of police resistance, she joined their cause without any hesitation and spoke out.”

Dana joins the likes of the inimitable Esther Mahlangu, the unstoppable Lupita Nyong’o and the triumphant Caster Semenya among other notable Africans who are making a big difference in the world and leaving an indelible mark.

ALSO READ: Proteas and Springboks clash is more than just candyfloss

“This year, Simphiwe was appointed a stakeholder in the arts sector to help advance the African Union’s Agenda 2063,” the magazine noted.

“And she was one of the prominent voices that condemned South Africa’s new visa laws, leading the home affairs minister to soften the country’s stance on African foreign visitors.”

New African Woman released its 2016 list of the continent’s women who “are shape-shifters, game-changers and are taking groundbreaking strides in making a global impact”.

The list is broken up into 10 categories spanning politics, arts, science and technology, sports, business and finance, among others.

These women are nominated by the magazine’s readers.

Due to her unique mixture of jazz, Afro-soul, rap and traditional music, Dana has been hailed as the “new Miriam Makeba”.

She made an impact in South Africa with the 2004 release of Zandisile, an album that sold well and gained numerous accolades, including a South African Music Award in 2005.

On its worldwide release, the album gained success in the Billboard charts and she won an AVO Session Basel Award.

Dana’s music draws on her upbringing in Transkei.

For more news your way, follow The Citizen on Facebook and Twitter.