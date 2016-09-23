Mandoza died on his wife’s b’day, had promised her a gift money couldn’t buy

Mduduzi ‘Mandoza’ Tshabalala’s wife, Mpho, took to the podium on Friday at her husband’s funeral to share touching moments and things that kept her family together. Speaking while surrounded by her children, Mpho says her family always had challenges, but it was humour and prayer that saw them through the challenges.

Mpho says she does not care what anyone thinks, and that she knows Mandoza was an amazing husband and father to their children.

“I’ll always cherish the moments I had with him,” she says.

She recounted the first day she met him, and how she took a look at him and thought: “Oh my God, this thug! What does he want from me?”

“But 18 years later, I still love him. I’ll love him until I die. I thank that he raised beautiful kids with me. We do not have three kids, we have four kids. It doesn’t mean that because I did not give birth to Thapelo, he’s not my child.”

Mpho also told the audience about the last day she spent with her husband, revealing that he died on her birthday.

“On Saturday night, we could not sleep the whole night until Sunday morning at about 4am. Round about 5am, he woke me up and asked me the time, and I said its 5:15, and he said: ‘Happy birthday, baby.'”

She says he told her he would get her a priceless present. “He said to me ‘I’m gonna fight, I’m gonna fight this battle,’ and I said thank you.”

Her husband wanted to keep fighting, but unfortunately things did not go well, as he passed on later that afternoon.

“I don’t know what I’m gonna do next year on my birthday – am I gonna cry? am I gonna celebrate? But I know God will show me the way and give me strength.”

Though she has lost her husband, Mpho says she knows she’s not alone, that the whole nation will help raise her children.

She also shared she had a company she has with her husband.

“We’re building an empire, hence we have a company called Nkalakatha Records. We will build that legacy because I know that’s what he wanted.

“I know he’s at peace.”

Watch the video:

Video by Tracy Lee Stark