KwaZulu-Natal young visual artists’ works on display at KZNSA Gallery

Inkanyiso Media and Muholi Productions, in collaboration with 25 young visual artists of KwaZulu-Natal, present Ikhono Lasenatali in The KZNSA Gallery’s Main, Mezzanine, Park and Media Galleries in Glenwood, Durban.

Ikhono Lasenatali is a collection of commissions by the acclaimed South African visual activist, Prof Sir Zanele Muholi, to 25 young KwaZulu-Natal visual artists to re-interpret Muholi’s self-portraits from the Somnyama Ngonyama project in each young artist’s medium and technique.

Dr Bajabulile Dhlamini and Thobeka Bhengu curate the exhibition which celebrates KwaZulu-Natal’s talent and provides an exciting platform for the young artists to showcase their skills and craft.

Ikhono Lasenatali also forms part of a 25 Years of Democracy commemoration, with the interpretations of Somnyama Ngonyama by mostly ‘born free’ artists speaking to social ills and touching on Muholi’s themes of gender, race, politics, sexuality, collaboration, and collectivism.

Participating artists include Mpilo Makhanya , Bongani Luthuli , Lindokuhle Khumalo , Mlamuli Mkhwanazi , Mthobisi Maphumulo, Mduduzi Dzanibe , Londiwe Mtshali , Andile Maphumulo, Sthenjwa Luthuli, Lungisani Ndlovu, Nomusa Mtshali , Morgan Mohape , Sphephelo Mnguni, Ncumisa Mcitwa , Major Ndlovu, Mondli Mbhele, Zwelinjani Radebe, Shabo Bhengu, Mhlonishwa Chiliza, Khulekani Mkhize, Lindani Nyandeni, Nhlakanipho Gcwabe, Thembi Mtshali, Thalente Khomo, Wonder Mbambo and Nkosikhona Majola.

There are numerous educational activities planned throughout the exhibition including public and schools walkabouts. These will facilitate in-depth discussions on national, continental and international issues relevant to the artworks selected.

Discussions will also provide a vibrant overview of South African contemporary art and art history, encouraging participants to engage in critical thinking and analysis through visual interactions and experience.

The official opening of the exhibition at the Bulwer Street, Glenwood gallery in Durban runs from 8 May to 2 June with Muholi and participating artists in attendance.

– African News Agency (ANA)

