Entertainment 25.9.2015 02:14 pm

Morrissey’s bizarre sex scene slammed on all fronts

Citizen Reporter
Singer-songwriter Morrissey, better known as frontman of iconic band The Smiths, has recently published his attempt at fiction, with one particular scene quickly becoming a target of derision.

The singer has already released his well-received autobiography in 2013, but critics are not impressed with his new effort, List Of The Lost.

Michael Hann of The Guardian wrote: “Do not read this book; do not sully yourself with it, no matter how temptingly brief it seems.”

In the now-infamous sex scene, Morrisey writes: “Eliza and Ezra rolled together into the one giggling snowball of full-figured copulation, screaming and shouting as they playfully bit and pulled at each other in a dangerous and clamorous rollercoaster coil of sexually violent rotation with Eliza’s breasts barrel-rolled across Ezra’s howling mouth and the pained frenzy of his bulbous salutation extenuating his excitement as it smacked its way into every muscle of Eliza’s body except for the otherwise central zone.”

Slate’s Jessica Winter asked: “Has Morrissey ever had sex?”

The 128-page novel was released yesterday, September 24, by Penguin Books.

