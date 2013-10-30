‘Idols’ hopefuls down to five

Unfortunately for Crystalene, the South African public wasn’t overly taken by her rendition of Rihanna’s ‘Right Now’ during the first showstopper episode on Sunday evening, and she failed to make it into the Top 5 with the fewest votes of all the remaining contestants.

After her debut showstopper performance, the 24-year-old received positive feedback from judges Gareth Cliff and Unathi Msengana, who both commented on how lovely she looked.

“You were so sexy! You felt yourself! And you have to feel yourself for us to feel you,” Unathi said.

Gareth said he thought she’d never looked better and also praised the performance as her best in awhile.

Stern Randall Abrahams was, however, less impressed and made no secret of the fact that he never really thought she was that good to start off with.

True to his harsh form, he told the young hopeful that her initial audition in Durban didn’t move him and that “tonight I wasn’t moved either” because she just doesn’t “sizzle”.

With tension rising as the competition get stiffer, the remaining five contestants set to battle it out in the next episode are Brenden Ledwaba from Graskop, Musa Sukwene from Witbank, Bunny Majaja from Florida Glen, Sonke Mazibuko from Soweto, and Zoe Zana from Bishop Lavis.

