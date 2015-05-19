Diski Divas lay charges

The three Diski Divas all paid visits to the Parkview Police Station recently in order to lay charges.

Ndala has accused Mohoaduba and Parker of assault, and in turn the two have laid a charge of crimen injuria and assault against Ndala.

The Rosebank-Killarney Gazette quoted Parkview Police Station’s spokesman Lloyd Ramovha as saying: “Wendy Parker and Katlego (Kat) Mohoaduba handed themselves in at Parkview Police Station on 12 May, after a case was laid against them by Ndala for assault.

The two have since opened a case of crimen injuria as well as assault against Ndala.”

Crimen injuria refers to an incident when a person intentionally impairs the dignity of another.

When asked to comment Parker’s spokesman, Jarred Doyle of JDC Communication, confirmed that legal processes were underway and that was all he was permitted to say at this time.