South Africans weigh in on Rich Kids

The new reality TV show promises to give South Africans a glimpse into the life of a rich kid. It’s an invitation to the gated communities they live in and an all access ride into the wealthy childrens lives. The first Rich Kid we saw is Nape, who took us on a date with his girlfriend, Kim. We also got to meet his beautiful mother, who looked like she could be his sister, and his proud Papa. Speaking of his Papa, Nape mentioned that he’s an avid time piece collector (note – they don’t call them watches, darling).

We then got to watch the family go shopping for a ‘time piece’ for Nape which cost a casual R60 000.

Of course, South Africans took to twitter to express their thoughts on the show.

Some were inspired:

His dad was a taxi driver? Damn, impossible is nothing #RichKids — The-Habman!???? (@Habs_) April 16, 2015

From being a taxi driver to such a baller, kids.. let's not give up on our dreams #richkidsofSA — Nanga (@Nanga_N) April 16, 2015

Others not so impressed:

The sad thing about these #richkidsofSA is that this is not their wealth their flaunting, its their parents! Their parents worked for this! — Thanduxolo Buti (@Thandz_Buti) April 16, 2015

Why would any parent allow their kid to show off their wealth like this? #richkidsofSA — Nwabisa Zantsi (@NwabisaNabz) April 16, 2015

#richkidsofSA…It got children wondering what do they perants do when they are gone from 8 to 5 cause they still don't have that A45 — Futhi (@397ff339ab58426) April 17, 2015

And others just wanted to watch:

https://twitter.com/dumisani04/status/589006451739332608