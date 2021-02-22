Mrs Zuma cements herself as #RHODurban fan favourite

After a somewhat brief appearance on the fourth episode of Showmax’s “The Real Housewives of Durban”, the youngest Mrs Zuma has cemented herself as a fan favourite.

Just Google ????????‍♀️ @la_conco has arrived! #RHODurban episode 4 is now streaming. New episodes every Friday ???? pic.twitter.com/9l9n5zsuYh — Showmax South Africa (@ShowmaxOnline) February 19, 2021

Nonkanyiso “Laconco” Conco was introduced to the cast as a friend of Ayanda Ncwane when they caught up with Ncwane at her home before agreeing to accompany Ncwane to an event hosted by Kgomotso Ndungane.

It was there the other wives attempted to get to know Conco, who they pretended not to know at first.

It wasn’t long before they tried to grill her about her high profile relationship. It was a subject she refused to answer any questions about before declaring her private life off limits.

Fans weren’t even bothered by this declaration and took to social media to share how enamoured they were with Laconco.

One thing about me I stan two queens ???????????????????????? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/uuZ0ZQ9riK — Kèlow Christopher ???? (@kelow_C) February 19, 2021

If save the best for last was a person…LaConco was definitely worth waiting for????#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/QDFW10b4jq — I’mOluga (@o_lugah) February 19, 2021

Best thing about LaConco: She got Ayanda speaking in IsiZulu. Best thing to happen to the show.

They vibe so much. #RHODurban — Nan Sishange (@NanSishange) February 19, 2021

I have a new fave lanconco ???????????????? spicy I like I like wait isn’t she z**a’s wife ? #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/9Eyke7p9mM — Kèlow Christopher ???? (@kelow_C) February 19, 2021

Laconco and Ayanda are my faves ???????????????? #RHODurban basically laconco will throw all the shade in isuzulu love to see it ???????????????????? — Kèlow Christopher ???? (@kelow_C) February 19, 2021

