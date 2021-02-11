Bayern Munich player Jerome Boateng’s girlfriend found dead

A week after engaging in a public spat with her footballer boyfriend, Jerome Boateng, Polish model Kasia Lenhardt has been found dead in her apartment.

Daily Mail reports that the 25-year-old was found dead in a Berlin apartment – believed to belong to the footballer – on Tuesday night and police are not treating her death as suspicious.

She leaves behind a 5-year-old son, named Noah from a previous relationship.

Boateng and Lenhardt’s messy split

The model and the 32-year-old Bayern Munich player had been together for just over a year before they split up in spectacular fashion in early February.

In the time they were together, she got the former Man City player’s name tattooed on her rib cage.

During their virtual lover’s quarrel, Boateng claimed she blackmailed him into a relationship and had an alcohol dependence, while she retorted by calling him “the devil” and a cheater.

Boateng, claims that Lenhardt sabotaged his relationship with his ex-girlfriend, and after they started their relationship, blackmailed him into staying with her.

This after admitting to cheating on the ex with Lenhardt.

“During our relationship, Kasia often threatened to destroy me. She threatened to ruin my career and even try to make me lose my children,” said Boateng in a past interview with German newspaper Bild.

“Kasia said she would do so by accusing me of beating her. She knew that my children’s mother accused me of the same thing and that we have a lawsuit over it. Kasia contacted my children’s mother and said she would help her in court. Everything just to destroy me.”

She retaliated against his claims by calling him “the devil” and added that she would “speak up and fight back” when she recovered from the breakup.

She claims to have been the one who ended the relationship because of Boateng’s lies and constant infidelity.

“I will definitely speak up, but I have to collect myself. Please give me time. I will fight back! Because I’ve never been so deceived, used and lied to. Give me a moment,” she said.

Fellow model and friend, Sara Kulka, confirmed Lenhardt’s death on Instagram Wednesday with a tribute post, written in German.

In her message, Kula said: “I hope the truth comes out. I know how much you wished it would.”

Boateng’s history with abuse allegations and infidelity

Boateng is currently involved in an ongoing lawsuit with the mother of his twin daughters, Sherin Senler, after she alleged that he assaulted her in 2018.

Boateng and Senler first got together in 2007 and stayed in a rocky relationship that saw them break up and get back together many times before officially breaking up in 2011 – the same year their twins Soley and Lamia were born.

According to reports, things between them were so hostile that they only communicated through their lawyers.

They somehow got back together in 2013 and got engaged the following year. They stayed together until 2018 when the alleged assault happened

He then started a relationship with Jamaican fashion model Rebecca Silvera and dated her until October 2019.

That same month, Boateng was first pictured with Lenhardt during a visit to New York.

She then made their relationship “Instagram official” that December.

