Penny Lebyane, Ntsiki Mazwai share well-wishes as they face DJ Fresh in court

Sandisiwe Mbhele
Penny Lebyane, DJ Fresh and Ntsiki Mazwai.

Fresh is asking the court to force Mazwai to take down social media posts that name him as a rapist in July 2020.

The court application brought by DJ Fresh, real name Thato Sikwane, against poet and gender activist  Ntsiki Mazwai will be heard at the Johannesburg High Court on Wednesday.

Fresh is asking the court to force Mazwai to take down social media posts that name him as a rapist in July 2020.

In the affidavit deposed by the DJ, he claimed that former partner Penny Lebyane was the “original poster” of a tweet that insinuated that he was involved in alleged sexual misconduct.

The tweet was reposted by Mazwai, which resulted in Fresh taking her to court. Lebyane denied the claims she was the originator of the tweet and wanted answers as to why her name was mentioned in Fresh’s founding affidavit, as the court case is against Mazwai.

Lebyane and Mazwai shared well-wishes, asking people to keep them in their thoughts in the lead-up to the legal battle.

Mazwai asked people to take five minutes of silence and meditation to clear her path for the court case.

“Just send positive thoughts and embrace me with your loving energy. Thank you.”

Penny Lebyane shares that God has her back. Picture: Screengrab


Fresh is also embattled in another case. He has been accused, along with Euphonik, of allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2011.

