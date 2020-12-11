Top 10 reality shows to binge these holidays – Part 1

Reality television as been billed as the ideal escape for many.

It also functions as viewing that you can enjoy without having to think or watch too hard, an element that most reality TV fans enjoy.

One of reality television’s biggest draw cards remains how enthralling it can be.

You start off by watching people who are pretty much strangers to you and before you know it, you’re caught up in all the drama – rooting for your favourite and loving to hate your not-so-favourite character.

No matter what your reality TV tastes are, here are some shows you won’t regret bingeing this holiday season.

1. Lebo M – Coming Home (Showmax)

Lebo M – Coming Home provides viewers with a front-row seat into the life of one of South Africa’s most successful exports, 56-year-old Lebohang Morake, affectionately known as Lebo M.

Popular for, among many things, being the first voice you hear in The Lion King, a highlight of Hans Zimmer’s Oscar-winning soundtrack, the Soweto-born producer and composer has gone on to enjoy a prolific career.

From executive producing the opening and closing ceremonies of the 2010 Fifa World Cup to having his songs streamed over 250 million times on Spotify alone, and even winning the 2020 DStv Mzansi Viewer’s Choice 1Life Legend Award, Lebo M has enjoyed a full life with no signs of slowing down.

It hasn’t all been roses and success, however, as he has experienced tribulations such as going into exile in Lesotho by mistake as a teenager, spending time living on the streets in the US and fighting alcohol addiction.

Lebo now enjoys life at his home at the opulent Blair Atholl Golf Estate with his third wife, Angela, his 95-year-old mother and four of his children.

Overall, Lebo M has helped raise nine kids: Zakiya, Nthabiseng, Refilwe, Tshepiso, Mthunzi, Ketso, Letti, Lulo, and Thembalethu, who tragically passed away.

“This has been the scariest moment in front of the camera in my life. I’ve never felt vulnerable in front of the camera as a performer but this time, it’s different. It’s about that aspect of my life I always preferred to be private. Now, I’m feeling rather overexposed,” said Lebo M in a statement.

He credits his many appearances in the South African tabloids with helping him develop a thick skin.

“I feel the need to say, ‘Hello South Africa, I have no clue who the guy the gossip papers have been writing about is. The one who’s been married a million times’.”

2. Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives – Netflix

Although none of the cast members were considered A-list Bollywood wives despite being married famous Indian actors, they have managed to snag a new reality TV show that follows the day-to-day events of their lives.

Main cast members include the likes of Neelam Kothari Soni, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey.

In an effort to paint India as anything other than the poverty-stricken exotic destination it has come to be known as, the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives makes sure to put every minute detail of these nouveau-riche women’s lives front and centre.

Although it has been billed as India’s answer to the Real Housewives franchise, it still has a lot of growth and improvement to undergo before even coming close.

3. Izangoma Zodumo (Mzansi Magic, DStv Catch Up/ DStv Now and Showmax)

The new show, which takes a deeper look into the lives of two traditional healers who initially ignored their calling, has captured the imaginations of various South Africans.

Now, the show’s stars Prudence Thandiwe “Ngwe” Magagula and Makgotso “Maweni” Makopo find themselves having to juggle between their new found gifts, “larger than life” social lives, relationships and professional careers.

The tattooed Maweni is a mother of three boys (all with famous dads) as well as an entrepreneur with a successful event planning business.

Many are intrigued, and scared, by the fact that she was once a proud practitioner of “dark magic”, which she used to avenge harm done to her clients.

According to Maweni, she no longer does this as she claims to have learned valuable lessons about the practice.

She also reportedly carried a “heavy burden” because of the damage and sorrow she created by dabbling in the dark arts.

Ngwe, the 24-year-old sangoma and mother of one, seems like the more level-headed one between them.

She is also a professional nurse with a busy household as she mentors up to 10 sangoma initiates at a time all while working as a sangoma herself.

4. The Gumbis – SABC 1

The Gumbis is a new reality show that follows businessman, Lucky Gumbi and his two wives Bayede and Nombuso, as they navigate their polygamous marriage all while trying to maintain their personal identity, a six-figure bank balance and their unique family values.

Set in Lucky’s home province of KwaZulu Natal, the show takes viewers from rural to urban and everything in between.

“We are so excited to be bringing SABC 1’s first reality TV show that will showcase a beautiful family dynamic and we know that the viewers will fall in love with SomK and his family as much as we did when filming series,” says the show’s producer, Sean McCollet.

The Gumbis currenty airs on SABC 1 on Saturdays at 6pm.

5. Uthando Nesthembu (Mzansi Magic, DStv Catch Up/ DStv Now and Showmax)

Much like The Gumbis, Uthando Nesthembu is about businessman Musa Mseleku and his polygamous marriage. However, Mseleku has a whopping four wives and even more children.

For the past four seasons, the show has looked at the relationship Mseleku has with each wife – MaCele, MaYeni, MaKhumalo and MaNgwabe – as well as their family dynamic, staying true to tradition in a modern world and the sisterhood of the wives.



