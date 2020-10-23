Woman in Katlego Maboe cheating scandal addresses claims

The Katlego Maboe cheating saga continues. Last night, a two-part video surfaced on twitter in which the presenter can be seen confessing to cheating on his wife.

The woman in the video also alleges that Maboe gave her a STD affecting her ability to have more children.



It appears the person he is confessing to is he wife, although her face is never shown.

As his wife demands the truth about the identity of the woman, the media personality can be heard saying the name ‘Nikita Murray’ and details where and how the infidelity took place.

Not much is known about the woman mentioned by Maboe, however, she did address the claims on her own social media in the following tweet:

This video has caused nothing but pain to me and my family. An official statement will be released in the morning from my lawyers. I kindly ask that you please take it down and stop retweeting please. https://t.co/TTqsLwmBhe — Nikita Murray (@nikita_murray__) October 22, 2020

This is not the first time the TV personality has been embroiled in a public scandal, in 2016 he and Lorna Maseko made headlines after a picture surfaced of them of kissing at a horse racing event.

The Expresso host and OUTsurance ad presenter has also taken to the social media platform to address the embarrassing video.

