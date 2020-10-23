Celebs & viral 23.10.2020 08:46 am

Woman in Katlego Maboe cheating scandal addresses claims

Citizen Reporter
Katlego Maboe set social media ablaze when videos surfaced of him confessing to cheating on his wife. Gallo Images

The woman named as Nikita Murray in the video has addressed the allegations.

The Katlego Maboe cheating saga continues. Last night, a two-part video surfaced on twitter in which the presenter can be seen confessing to cheating on his wife.

The woman in the video also alleges that Maboe gave her a STD affecting her ability to have more children.


It appears the person he is confessing to is he wife, although her face is never shown.

As his wife demands the truth about the identity of the woman, the media personality can be heard saying the name ‘Nikita Murray’ and details where and how the infidelity took place.

Not much is known about the woman mentioned by Maboe, however, she did address the claims on her own social media in the following tweet:

This is not the first time the TV personality has been embroiled in a public scandal, in 2016 he and Lorna Maseko made headlines after a picture surfaced of them of kissing at a horse racing event.

The Expresso host and OUTsurance ad presenter has also taken to the social media platform to address the embarrassing video.

READ NEXT: Katlego Maboe speaks out about twitter videos, cheating scandal

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


