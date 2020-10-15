Cell C Inanda Africa Cup goes digital this year!

While the glitz and glam on the polo sidelines will be missing this year due to Covid-19 lockdown restrictions, the big business polo market that accompanies the main event will début online, making it a first for the Inanda Club and African Polo.

The first polo match in the South African 2020 polo season, during the Covid-19 pandemic, will be headlined by Cell C #ConnectYourWay.

The YouTube livestream of the match will be a highlight on the sport and entertainment calendar. From the comfort of their lounges, spectators can look forward to a match that promises to ignite the competition between the best of South African Development Polo. The game is set against the backdrop of Jozi’s business hub in Sandton.

“We are extremely excited to announce this match, viewable in a different format, which will showcase the best of development polo and feature novice players who will shine and demonstrate their talents in the main game,” says Paul Oosthuizen, Inanda Club general manager.

While Inanda Polo manager Craig James adds: “I am looking forward to returning to the field for a competitive polo game. This year is even more exciting as the match will be streamed live on the Inanda Club YouTube channel which means polo aficionados from all over the world will get to witness the greatness that is the Cell C Inanda Africa Cup.”

James says the club is ready to welcome the players under strict hygiene and Covid-19 safety measures.

This year’s curtain raiser match will include a team with professional players from across South Africa. While the main match of the day will see the idols of South African Development Polo; Cell C Team Orange, Joe Sello (-1), Thokozane Zondo (1), Donono Lithula (2) and Zompie Tsotetsi (2) vs Cell C Team White, Bafana Skosana (-1), Jabulani Magagula (0), Nathi Shabalala (1), with young up-and-coming player Motlatsi Tsakatsi (Lala) (0), compete for the coveted Cell C Inanda Africa Cup Trophy.

“The Inanda Africa Cup plays a vital role in making the game of polo accessible to everyone and Cell C is proud to support this exceptional platform,” says Simo Mkhize, Cell C’s chief commercial officer.

“We look forward to the new format and are sure that polo fans and players alike will love this year’s event.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.