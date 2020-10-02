‘Keep your head high no matter what you are facing’ – Norma Mngoma

Norma Mngoma has taken to social media to send a message of hope and positivity to women in South Africa.

This comes after the businesswoman, who recently changed her surname on social media from Gigagaba to Mngoma, was charged with assault and malicious damage to property on 31 July.

She was arrested and detained at the Brooklyn police station and then released on R5,000 bail on allegations pertaining to the damage of a Mercedes Benz G Wagon.

The investigation has led to Norma’s phones and devices being seized.

The case against her was postponed to 23 October and will be taken to the High Court where she will challenge the constitutionality and validity of the charges laid against her, according to reports by ENCA.

The estranged wife of former finance minister and ANC Youth League leader Malusi Gigagaba took to social media dressed in a suit, sporting a blonde hairdo, with a caption which reads: “Today I’m crushing to all women who feel like giving up, I want to remind you that it’s normal to feel emotional or weak when things don’t come together and when you know you are stretching yourself to make them work…”

The post further goes on to say: “Always remind yourself that you are making an effort towards becoming that person you want to be.”

Read the full post below:



