Celebs & viral 19.8.2020 10:46 am

Listeners rejoice as Iman Rappetti returns to radio

Kaunda Selisho
Seasoned journalist Iman Rappetti will be returning to Power FM to fill the void left by the late Bob Mabena who hosted Power Breakfast alongside Faith Mangope until the day he passed on earlier this month | Image: Twitter

Her return comes just over a year after her resignation.

Just over a year after handing the reigns over to Aldrin Sampear when she stepped down from her mid-morning show on Power FM in 2019, seasoned journalist Iman Rappetti has found her way back to the station.

This time, she will be hosting Power Breakfast alongside Faith Mangope to fill the void left by the late Bob Mabena.

Mabena hosted his last show on Friday, 7 August 2020 before falling ill over the weekend and succumbing to a heart attack just days later.

In addition to playing host on Power Breakfast, Mabena was the head of programming at MSG Afrika (the company that owns the Power FM brand, among others).

He was, therefore, no stranger to the skill possessed by Rappetti who hosted her own show at the station for five years.

She recently spent her time focusing on her literary endeavours, having released yet another book titled Sermons of Soul.

Her first foray into authoring resulted in an autobiography titled Becoming Iman.

