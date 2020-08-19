Listeners rejoice as Iman Rappetti returns to radio

Just over a year after handing the reigns over to Aldrin Sampear when she stepped down from her mid-morning show on Power FM in 2019, seasoned journalist Iman Rappetti has found her way back to the station.

This time, she will be hosting Power Breakfast alongside Faith Mangope to fill the void left by the late Bob Mabena.

Beloved!!!!! I’ll be joining @FaithMangope for #powerbreakfast from Monday! Did you know that Iman means Faith in Arabic? This was destined! Even though we are still in mourning over #BobMabena we pick up the torch and keep it burning. ❤️????@Power987 @MkhariGiven pic.twitter.com/hS3mdUwdj8 — Iman Rappetti (@imanrappetti) August 19, 2020

Mabena hosted his last show on Friday, 7 August 2020 before falling ill over the weekend and succumbing to a heart attack just days later.

In addition to playing host on Power Breakfast, Mabena was the head of programming at MSG Afrika (the company that owns the Power FM brand, among others).

He was, therefore, no stranger to the skill possessed by Rappetti who hosted her own show at the station for five years.

She recently spent her time focusing on her literary endeavours, having released yet another book titled Sermons of Soul.

Her first foray into authoring resulted in an autobiography titled Becoming Iman.

A women duo in the breakfast slot ???????????????????????? Well dome to Power for that. Congrats Iman ???????? https://t.co/Ql1j7c9ddB — Tumi (@dTumza) August 19, 2020

Congratulations Iman. I hope it’s an awesome chapter for you and the team. All of the best ???????? — Cathy Mohlahlana (@CathyMohlahlana) August 19, 2020

What a coincidence that I dreamed of Iman Co hosting the morning breakfast show and days later, that is today, she announces it. ❤ — Dumizulu Ka Nkwanyana ???????? (@LaDumezulu) August 19, 2020

Iman Rappetti taking over the Breakfast slot, with Faith Mangope. Exciting news for breakfast radio. #PowerFM — Thabiso Kotane (@Thabisoo) August 19, 2020

Wow wht a great team,out of my clean heart I wish both of u only the best th show will be hot.I cant wait welcome back iman lol https://t.co/9yli30lHPu — Joe man (@JOHANNE67416521) August 19, 2020

