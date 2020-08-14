Donald declares his new single ‘Oh Na Na’ the biggest song of the year

South African soul singer Donald released an up-tempo single which differs drastically from his previously released music.

The single Oh Na Na featuring Mvzzle was released with positive reception from his fan base. The song has touches of the current trend from the amapiano genre and is sure to have revellers getting down it its melodic beats in the approaching springtime .

MVZZLE, real name Gift Selaelo Morukhuladi, is a hitmaker who rose to fame last year when he produced and featured on DJ Zinhle’s hit Umlilo also featuring Rethabile. The song was nominated for South African Music Awards for Record of the Year and Best Music Video of the Year.

The soulful crooner, Donald celebrated a decade in music in 2019 and appears to be going strong, with a slight change in direction, declaring that he thinks he’s dropped the biggest song of 2020/21. He urged his fans to listen to the lyrics as the song speaks about the impact of relationships. Fans of the singer responded positively to the new music.

Donald got us singing oh na na na ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️#OhNana https://t.co/7aEyCGimYC — Sqonti (@sqonti) August 14, 2020

Oh Na Na. Tshini Donald pic.twitter.com/kWk9nFzmpg — Nkomo (@_uSongz) August 14, 2020

The beat in this song it’s so soothing feels like you crossover with it????????& then #OhNana message is too priceless. Ekse Donito you guy’s snapped ???????? — Malume O Grand ???? (@itsMeenerTeekay) August 14, 2020

