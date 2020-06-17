‘Blood & Water’ season 2 sees Puleng and Fikile delve deeper into mysteries

Earlier this week Blood and Water fans heard the news they all wanted to hear, that the smash-hit Netflix series will have a second season.

Netflix said in a statement on Monday that season two will see Puleng and Fikile deal with the consequences of their explosive confrontation as more mystery and drama unfolds.

The talent and beautiful cast are all expected to return for the highly anticipated new season. The likes of Khosi Ngema, Ama Qamata who plays the main character Puleng, Natasha Thahane, Gail Mabalane, Cindy Mahlangu, Thabang Molaba, Arno Greeff and Dillon Windvogel will all be back on the small screen.

Director Nosipho Dumisa who wasn’t fully on board for a second season is now all in.

“Blood & Water’s success is a testament to the hard work put in by the entire team towards expanding the African narrative in a new and exciting direction.

“It’s a privilege and a blessing to return to our beloved characters, as we delve further into the greater mystery and scandals of their world. Parkhurst is about to get really messy,” she said.

In season one the story followed 16-year-old Puleng Khumalo’s journey to investigate the 17-year old cold case of her abducted-at-birth older sister.

After she pulling off a transfer to elite Parkhurst College to get close to popular girl Fikile Bhele, who she suspects to be her sister, the show ended on such a cliffhanger that fans and viewers around the world wanted to see more.

Dorothy Ghettuba, head of Netflix South Africa, agreed: “We know our viewers were left with questions and those

answers await them in the second season of Blood & Water. We’re even more delighted to share our continued commitment to showcasing only the best-in-class young adult stories that reflect more young people’s lives on screen, especially now in June as South Africa observes Youth Month.”

Dumisa couldn’t contain her excitement on sharing the news with the cast, watch:

(Compiled by Sandisiwe Mbhele)

