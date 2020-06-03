‘The River’ halts shooting after colleague tests positive for Covid-19

Production house Tshedza Pictures has halted the shooting of The River after one of the crew members tested positive for Covid-19.

The cast and crew have been asked to self-isolate while necessary health protocols are being implemented.

“Ever since we rushed production on 1 May, all the necessary lockdown health guidelines were implemented on set. After we received the news of the colleague testing positive, we immediately asked the cast and crew that came into contact with the member to go into self-isolation. They will soon avail themselves to health authorities for testing, in line with government directives,” said Phathu Makwarela of Tshedza Pictures.

Nosa Philiso, channel director for local entertainment channels at M-Net said the channel had contacted the production team to offer support.

“Our understanding is that ever since they resumed production, the production team implemented all the necessary health precautions to ensure the safety of cast and crew. Now more than ever, we need to show compassion to our fellow brothers and sisters and we would like to wish the affected member of the production team a speedy recovery,” she said.

