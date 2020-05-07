Entertainment 7.5.2020 04:37 pm

WATCH: ‘When people zol’ viral track featuring Dlamini-Zuma is a mood changer

Citizen reporter
WATCH: ‘When people zol’ viral track featuring Dlamini-Zuma is a mood changer

16 Apr 2020 | Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma updates the nation on regulations pertaining to the extension of the lockdown | Image: Twitter / @governmentza

One of the reasons for government’s u-turn on cigarette sales was the health concerns raised by some citizens and medical experts during public engagements.

South Africans sure know how to make light of any situation, and the latest Mzansi track When people zol by Cape Town-based producer DJ Max Hurrel is no different.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced a u-turn by the government to ban the sale of cigarettes for the duration of the lockdown.

One of the reasons was the health concerns raised by some citizens and medical experts during public engagements with the government, as reported by TimesLIVE

The minister was also concerned that smoking would undermine social distancing,  “When people zol, they put saliva on a paper and then they share that zol.”

Watch:

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Government will not publish cigarette ban U-turn minutes due to ‘classified’ status 7.5.2020
eNCA anchors off air but ‘not suspended’ following Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma remarks 7.5.2020
Promising signs emerge on cigarette, booze bans 7.5.2020


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


 


 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

 

 