WATCH: ‘When people zol’ viral track featuring Dlamini-Zuma is a mood changer

South Africans sure know how to make light of any situation, and the latest Mzansi track When people zol by Cape Town-based producer DJ Max Hurrel is no different.

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma announced a u-turn by the government to ban the sale of cigarettes for the duration of the lockdown.

One of the reasons was the health concerns raised by some citizens and medical experts during public engagements with the government, as reported by TimesLIVE

The minister was also concerned that smoking would undermine social distancing, “When people zol, they put saliva on a paper and then they share that zol.”

