Show your pride and dare to be fabulous at drag brunch

“Don’t be a drag, just be a queen,” Lady Gaga proclaimed almost a decade ago in her song Born This Way.

That was before the incorporation of drag and queer culture into popular culture.

From RuPaul’s Drag Race to films like Dumplin’, drag queens are now revered artists – even in South Africa. But if you think queens only stomp around at gay bars or places like Beefcakes, you’re wrong.

Over the past few months Roodepoort antique shop Trouve has hosted a monthly drag brunch – and it’s turned into Joburg’s wildest morning out.

“Drag brunch is a big trend in the US, and while people are still getting used to seeing drag during the day, they absolutely love it,” says Trouve co-owner Joe Strydom.

Strydom started Johannesburg’s first drag brunch in March – and it’s growing. In March, The Guardian reported on the astronomical rise of the drag brunch in America.

The article, penned by Edmond Siddons, shows how drag brunch lines the pockets of queer performers and venues outside gay clubs. It also allows a new audience to experience queer culture in a way that’s accessible.

For Trouve’s drag brunch Beefcakes ramp queens Betty Bangles and Lou Lou Blu ham it up, while you enjoy your eggs.

Drag brunch is an event where queens, dressed extravagantly in sequins from head to toe and heels, perform Broadway-styled hits with cutting humour, the all-important gender-deconstruction and a swagger.

“Through drag performances, we want people to enjoy brunch and escape their stressful lives. All this from blue collar workers by day,” says Lou Lou.

Betty’s creator, Bernard Buys, is a hairstylist and makeup artist by day and also does hairstyling for various television shows.

“Lou Lou Blu runs an education department for a cosmetic company,” explains Strydom.

It makes them relatable but also in tune with an audience that wants to use drag brunch to help them forget about the stresses of life.

“There’s also something empowering about the fact that these sort of performers can now take over shops not only with clever performances but also their art. Betty and Lou Lou do some classic show tunes, with a bit of naughtiness thrown in by Lou Lou,” says Strydom.

Betty had a recent residency in Pretoria where she did a one woman show called Bloemfontein to Broadway.

“At the very first [drag brunch] event, we didn’t have someone to help the girls get dressed [and undressed] so the owner, who was also the DJ, had to help backstage, while keeping the technical side going,” laughs Strydom.

“It’s the most fun you will have at brunch. We combine a delicious quiche and two of the best drag performers in SA, with some witty comedy.”

Beyond that it’s to support lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer performers.

Drag brunch is really just your chance to be even more fabulous (and a little VIP) thanks to the event only being open to 30 people.

Info

The next drag brunch is September 1.

Drag brunch at Trouvé takes place bi-monthly.

Doors open at 11am and the show starts at 11.30am.

