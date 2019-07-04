Ihlombe! South African Choral Festival set for two concerts in Gauteng

Classical Movements announced on Thursday that the Ihlombe! South African Choral Festival would be having four concerts this month.

The movement said it would have concerts in Pretoria, Regina Mundi Catholic Church in Soweto and the Baxter Theatre in Cape Town.

It said it would announce another venue in the Western Cape later.

“This year the world-renowned Lexington Singers from Kentucky will be sharing the stage with local choirs to bring a feast of musical collaboration and celebration to South Africa,” the Classical Movement said in a statement.

“Since June 2009 the Ihlombe! South African Choral Festival has focused on collaboration between choirs (in) South Africa and abroad.”

President of the Classical Movement Neeta Helms said: “The festival features a true diversity of international choirs, who have performed to high critical acclaim and enthusiastic enjoyment from music lovers.

“This year we are thrilled to be joined by the Lexington Singers from Kentucky and to be performing four concerts, two international premiers of works commissioned for the festival by Classical Movements and 12 ensembles.”

Since its inception the festival has featured in nearly 90 countries.

“Not only has the festival delighted critics and audiences over the past decade, but the choirs have also had the extreme privilege of working alongside South African choral groups, with the emphasis being on collaboration and service,” Helms said.

The movement said from 13 to 19 July the Lexington Singers would perform with local choirs under the direction of their music director and conductor Dr Jefferson Johnson.

They said the concerts across the country would be shared with youth choirs and university and adult choirs.

“Ihlombe! Has truly proven itself to be an institution where singers come together to learn from each other and celebrate music together,” Helms said.

The vice president of Classical Movement Johan Van Zyl said: “Classical Movements are looking forward to meeting old friends at this year’s Ihlombe! Concerts and working with the Lexington Singers and two other international choirs to bring the best in choral music to South Africa.”

– African News Agency (ANA)

