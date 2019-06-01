First half of SAMA’s, Joyous Celebration dominates

Gospel group Joyous Celebrations owe their South African Music Awards (SAMA) win to the South African public, says group founder Jabu Hlongwane.

During Friday night’s SAMA show at Sun City in the North West, he thanked fans after the group won two awards – best selling album and best selling DVD – for their album “All For You”.

“After all these years”, the gospel group remained the best seller. If it were possible, the group would visit their fans individually in their homes to thank them, Hlongwane said.

“We just want to say thank you and we are nothing without you because no matter how hard we work, we are nothing without your support. We are excited but humbled to say that after all these years, we started more than 23 years ago, but people still support what we do and we still sell the most in the country. The shows we do are packed, tickets [sold out],” he said.

“We don’t have it in us, the capacity to say we are going to plan this big and this is going to last this long. It’s God and the South African public,” Hlongwane said.

Another big winner on Friday night was Lady Zamar, who walked away with the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) most aired single award for her hit song “Collide”.

– African News Agency (ANA)

