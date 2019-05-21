Award-winning Zambian singer Sampa The Great to perform in Joburg

Australia-based Zambian singer Sampa The Great will be performing on African soil as part of a world tour that includes shows in Johannesburg and in Lusaka.

Her first Jozi date on Friday May 31 at Untitled Basement is part of a world tour which includes her first show at home in Lusaka, a headline spot at MTN Bushfire Festival in Swaziland, Dark MOFO in Australia, Glastonbury in the UK, Down the Rabbit Hole in The Netherlands, Hip-Hop Collection in France and her US debut at BRIC Celebrate Brooklyn Festival with Burna Boy.

Sampa the Great has a penchant for poetry and weaves lyrical mazes with her verses, drawing listeners into a lush, imaginative world.

Her music bounds from spoken-word to rap, with stops at psychedelic and blues along the way; it’s the sound of an adventurous young mind pushing out against all boundaries.

Born in Zambia and raised in Botswana, Sampa left home at the age of 22 and moved to Australia to further her musical studies.

Her debut project, The Great Mixtape, introduced Sampa the Great to audiences, giving them their first taste of her immense talent.

Produced by Sydney based musician Godriguez, The Great Mixtape was about making one’s presence known, “making your dreams become a reality and believing in yourself no matter who you are and where you come from”.

She has collaborated with artists such as REMI, Hiatus Kaiyote, Estelle and has supported Kendrick Lamar and Thundercat.

Sampa The Great was awarded the Australian Music Prize in 2017. She has promised her fans great music and poetry.

– African News Agency (ANA)

