WATCH: Christmas is compulsory like a thunderstorm, says Zuma

Politicians have taken to social media to send their well wishes to South Africans. In video that was received well on social media, former president Jacob Zuma urged South Africans to enjoy the festive season safely.

“Christmas is about spending time with family and friends. It is about creating happy memories that will last a life time.May you feel the love this special day. May you feel this happiness all year round. The lovely thing about Christmas is that it is compulsory, like a thunderstorm and we all go through it together,” he said.

Watch the video below:

Merry Christmas to you and yours. pic.twitter.com/aHMSpqa5RH — Jacob G Zuma (@PresJGZuma) December 25, 2018

In a statement, the Economic Freedom Fighters said it was in “solidarity” with those who are underprivileged. The party encouraged people to share what they had with the poor.

“I light of these words, we call on all our people to reject bourgeois Christmas practices, whose objectives and emphasis are selfishness, individualism and family oriented. The true test of remembering the birth of Jesus and the sharing and gifting that should be associated with it is to reach out to the less privileged. The estranged family with an infant, living in a manger.

Read the full statement below:

Revolutionary Merry Christmas To All pic.twitter.com/aoo10sWj8r — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) December 24, 2018

The ANC also urged South Africans to enjoy responsibly and stay safe on the roads.

SEASONS GREETINGS The ANC wishes all South Africans a Merry Christmas & a Prosperous New Year.#ThumaMina pic.twitter.com/jcIcC1En1q — #MaSisulu100 (@MYANC) December 23, 2018

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said he hoped 2019 would be a great year for all of us. “We should, as a country, focus on building one South Africa. We need to stop the racism and hatred on social media and other platforms,” he said.

I would like to wish all South Africans a Merry Christmas! As we come together, let our thoughts be with those for whom Christmas may not be a time of celebration. Let us choose hope over fear as we continue to build #OneSAForAll into the New Year #ChristmasEve pic.twitter.com/LrbyAWRQgR — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) December 24, 2018

