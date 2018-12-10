World Economic Forum announces 2019 Crystal Award winners

Renowned musical conductor Marin Alsop, history-making filmmaker Haifaa Al-Mansour and celebrated broadcaster and environmentalist Sir David Attenborough have been named as the World Economic Forum’s 2019 Crystal Award recipients.

The Crystal Awards recognise and celebrate the achievements of leading artists and cultural figures whose leadership inspires inclusive and sustainable change.

The three awardees will be honoured at the opening session of the WEF Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, on January 21.

The 2019 annual meeting takes place 22-25 January under the theme “Globalization 4.0: Shaping a Global Architecture in the Age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution”.

“Any new architecture for ‘Globalization 4.0’ will need to be both inclusive and sustainable. The remarkable achievements of the recipients of the 25th Annual Crystal Award inspire us to see beyond the limits of convention to find solutions for the current issues the world faces,” said Hilde Schwab, chairperson and co-founder of the World Economic Forum’s World Arts Forum which hosts the awards.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.