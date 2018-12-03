WATCH: The Zulu version of Beyonce’s ‘Halo’ is trending

It seems those who were watching the Global Citizen Festival on TV missed out on a lot because the videos people have shared on social media show Beyonce pulling a show like no other.

South Africans who were watching the Global Citizen Festival on TV were left disappointed on Sunday after Beyonce and Jay-Z’s performance was cut short.

The couple did their first two songs, then took a break for Beyonce to change her outfit. During the break, they played different videos on the screen, though the crowd seemed to be getting impatient.

Before we knew it, the couple was back on stage.

However, they had only performed about three songs in their second set when host Trevor Noah told us they were doing a recap of the concert. For those watching on TV, they thought it was another break to allow for Beyonce to change again, but this time she was gone for good.

No one was ready for this abrupt end to their performance.

Of all the songs she performed last night, the one that resonated with South Africans most is Halo, which she sang with a South African choir singing in Zulu.

Watch their beautiful performance below:

Beyoncé performing “Halo” with a South African Choir. #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/SkRsTmxun6 — BEY HUB (@thebeyhub) December 2, 2018

