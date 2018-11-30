Trade and industry department partners with SA film industry

Trade and Industry Minister Rob Davies today commended the partnership of the film industry players and efforts aimed at contributing towards employment creation, enhancement of international profile and increasing the country’s creative and technical skills base.

“In the period 2016/17, the film sector created a 6,029 full-time job equivalent and escalated to 9,423 for 2017/18. The South African films created the highest number of jobs at 6,334 whilst foreign films had the highest multiplier for investment,” he said.

“During the past financial year, 99 film projects were approved, of which 22 were through the Foreign Film & Production and Post-Production Incentive, with projected investment of R2.2 billion and incentive of R468.5 million, this reflect our determination to realise the objective to encourage and attract large budget films and television production and post production work.”

The partnership follows Davies’ visit to three foreign films that were currently shooting at Cape Town Studios.

The department of trade and industry (dti) said an about R200 million incentive had been allocated for the three productions — Warrior Season 1, Warrior Season 2 and Raised by Wolves — visited by Davies.

The director of Film Afrika Entertainment, Rudi Van As, said the dti’s incentive was the life blood of the South African film industry, which was one of the fastest growing economic sectors.

“We are delighted by the dti’s acknowledgement of the huge contribution made by international television series to sustainable job creation in South Africa. The film industry looks forward to continued collaboration with the department in the evolution of an incentive programme which remains competitive,” said Van As.

The production of Warrior Season 1 will spend more than R342 million in South Africa for production and post-production over nine weeks, while Warrior Season 2 will shoot over 20 weeks and is expected to spend more than R329 million inclusive of production and post-production.

The qualifying South African spend on production of Raised by Wolves, directed by Sir Ridley Scott, will be about R593 million, with a production shooting period of 22 weeks in 2019 and beyond on location in South Africa with the assistance of a South African company, Film Afrika Entertainment.

These three productions aimed to create 1,078 full-time jobs, as the sectors’ jobs are seasonal.

Warrior Season 1 and 2 were produced by the American premier cable and satellite television network Home Box Office (HBO), which also produced Game of Thrones.

Raised by Wolves was produced by a British film and television company Scott Free Productions founded by brothers Sir Ridley Scott and Tony Scott.

Beginning of this month the dti undertook a mission to participate at the American Film Market (AFM) with the intention of introducing black film makers and other service providers in the value chain to the studios.

– African News Agency (ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.