Malema refuses to apologise to Cassper Nyovest

EFF leader Julius Malema has refused to apologise to musician Cassper Nyovest at the request of his fans over the ‘Fill Up’ trademark dispute that divided social media users earlier this year.

Malema, the most supportive party leader to the music industry, rallied fans to support Cassper’s Fill Up Moses Mabhida stadium concert which takes place this weekend in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

But there were those who said the EFF leader did that to avoid apologising to Cassper, calling him out on it.

Twitter user @ka_madesi wrote: “You still owe the boy an apology after that attack on him when he was just defending what was his via the law. He did not deserve that attack from EFF. Someone trademarks an idea, then someone steals it. Cassper peacefully goes to court to sort out the matter. Instead of waiting for the matter to go to court, you attack him. Let’s respect copyrights and trademark laws to encourage others to be innovative. But anyway sharp.”

But Malema said an apology was never going to happen.

“We compliment good things and confront a lousy attitude,” said the EFF leader.

His followers said Cassper’s fans thrived on “beef” even when it was unnecessary.

User @moses-afrika said in support of Malema: “Tsibipians are obsessed with beef. As much as Cassper keeps on complaining about negative vibes on Twitter he must call his supporters into order, these are the same fans that attacked Jabba on Twitter while the guy was going through a tough time.”

Earlier this year, the EFF issued a statement saying Cassper was bullying Tsonga musician Benny Mayengani over the “Fill Up” trademark.

The party said he was “selfish” and “desperate”.

But it seems the two have buried the hatchet now as Cassper liked Malema’s tweet about the concert.

