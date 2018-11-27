 
Entertainment 27.11.2018 02:39 pm

#GlobalCitizen causes social media meltdown

Citizen reporter
Jay Z and Beyonce will form part of the line up for South Africa's first ever Global Citizen Festival | Image: Instagram

Jay Z and Beyonce will form part of the line up for South Africa's first ever Global Citizen Festival | Image: Instagram

South African social media users are livid after finding out that they have not won tickets despite taking action to earn points for the ticket draw.

After announcing the last set of winners for their final ticket draw, non-profit organization Global Citizen is trending for all the wrong reasons.

Avid Beyoncé fans have been tweeting their disappointment all morning after “doing the most” in order to win the coveted, exclusive tickets to the upcoming Global Citizen Festival and finding out that they would not be able to attend.

Beyoncé’s presence on the Global Citizen line up is a particularly contentious issue as she last performed in South Africa in the early 2000s at the Mandela 46664 concert.

Fans have been begging her to come back and perform but this has been to no avail. A number of reasons have been listed for promoters’ inability to bring her to South Africa, chief among which is the cost of booking her to perform.

As such, fans were extremely excited to hear that she would be on the Global Citizen line up alongside her husband Jay Z and acts such as Cassper Nyovest, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Usher, Sho Madjozi, and more for South Africa’s first ever Global Citizen concert.

Upon announcing the concert, organisers revealed that tickets would not be for sale and those who wished to attend the concert would have to sign up to the Global Citizen programme and take actions in order to earn points to stand a chance to be awarded a set of double tickets in the various draws before the concert.

Each week, South African global citizens were disappointed to learn that they had not won.

To add insult to injury, there were Twitter users who had won tickets multiple times.

Some even emailed their heartfelt complaints to Global Citizen and were told they would just have to tune in to the concert’s live stream this coming Sunday.

The sheer volume of tweets sent out by distressed Beyonce fans has been dubbed a meltdown as hundreds of Twitter users shared their heartbreak.

For those who are not yet ready to give up hope, there are a few brands, publications, and channels hosting last-minute competitions so if you would still like to go, keep your eyes peeled.

