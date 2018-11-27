GlobalCitizen causes social media meltdown

After announcing the last set of winners for their final ticket draw, non-profit organization Global Citizen is trending for all the wrong reasons.

Avid Beyoncé fans have been tweeting their disappointment all morning after “doing the most” in order to win the coveted, exclusive tickets to the upcoming Global Citizen Festival and finding out that they would not be able to attend.

The meltdowns on my TL have me CRACKING UP ???????????????????????????????? I caaaain’t !!! — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) November 27, 2018

Beyoncé’s presence on the Global Citizen line up is a particularly contentious issue as she last performed in South Africa in the early 2000s at the Mandela 46664 concert.

Beyoncé – Crazy in Love (Live at 46664 in Cape Town) pic.twitter.com/gGcgRKcAsA — ???????????????????? ???????????????????????????????? ⭕️ (@lichumile_m) June 21, 2018

Fans have been begging her to come back and perform but this has been to no avail. A number of reasons have been listed for promoters’ inability to bring her to South Africa, chief among which is the cost of booking her to perform.

As such, fans were extremely excited to hear that she would be on the Global Citizen line up alongside her husband Jay Z and acts such as Cassper Nyovest, Ed Sheeran, Chris Martin, Usher, Sho Madjozi, and more for South Africa’s first ever Global Citizen concert.

Upon announcing the concert, organisers revealed that tickets would not be for sale and those who wished to attend the concert would have to sign up to the Global Citizen programme and take actions in order to earn points to stand a chance to be awarded a set of double tickets in the various draws before the concert.

Each week, South African global citizens were disappointed to learn that they had not won.

To add insult to injury, there were Twitter users who had won tickets multiple times.

Some even emailed their heartfelt complaints to Global Citizen and were told they would just have to tune in to the concert’s live stream this coming Sunday.

The sheer volume of tweets sent out by distressed Beyonce fans has been dubbed a meltdown as hundreds of Twitter users shared their heartbreak.

Okay I didn't win AGAIN, so please stop sending me the emails… #GlobalCitizen — SHADE_WORLDWIDE (@SHADE_WORLDWIDE) November 27, 2018

You guys just broke my heart. I cannot believe I'm not going to #globalcitizen this Sunday ???? — Sharon's daughter. (@ItsLebo_R) November 27, 2018

I’m going to park outside of FNB Stadium ndive okwe lizwe ???? — Zukhanyé (@theezkay) November 27, 2018

This competition was rigged. https://t.co/UbHcX3rYfI — Mandela’s Global Citizen (@aNameToCarry) November 27, 2018

Storytime | How Global Citizen Took Me For A Poes | South African Youtuber — Vuyo (@Vuyo_Unchained) November 27, 2018

@GlblCtzn good luck with ending the poverty you speak of. — Zuko (@Zukolate) November 27, 2018

Fuck being a Global Citizen. I’m South African. Don’t care about famine in Yemen or some country with unsafe drinking water. I just wanted to see Beyoncé — Zuko (@Zukolate) November 27, 2018

Honestly, all the straight men who have tickets and haven't offered them to gay men are homophobic. Idc idc — legal qualifications (@mrlencoe) November 27, 2018

What are you gonna say at my funeral now that you’ve killed me? @GlblCtzn — Vuyo (@Vuyo_Unchained) November 27, 2018

Me unsubscribing from the Global Citizen email list pic.twitter.com/IjpeQ8ey2x — Vuyo (@Vuyo_Unchained) November 27, 2018

i didn't sit through months of you guys changing your display names to global citizen and tweeting congressmen and senators you don't know for you guys not to win your tickets @GlblCtzn give the ppl what they deserve — zak (@zakareeee) November 27, 2018

I don't know if it's worth SUING the GLOBAL CITIZEN ORGANIZATION, I'm tired from all the WORK WE'VE BEEN DOING, & this news that I received now on wanting to FREE RIDE ON ALL MY HARDWORK, & be SA SAVIORS, your thoughts South Africa? #GlobalCitizen #GlobalCitizenFestivalSA — Zola Ndwandwe ????????????????⭕️???? (@ZolaNdwandwe) November 27, 2018

Are there classes one can attend to deal with this pain #GlobalCitizen pic.twitter.com/4inwRFrtbO — Katli ???? (@Queen_Molebatsi) November 27, 2018

Bullshit, your whole system was shit. How are people winning 5, 6 times while the rest of us get nothing? Mxm I don't want anything to do with #GlobalCitizen anymore. I'm done. Talking about equality but here you are being unfair. Mxm https://t.co/kvPFNnDbua — T.T ???? (@Tlotlo_Matau) November 27, 2018

For those who are not yet ready to give up hope, there are a few brands, publications, and channels hosting last-minute competitions so if you would still like to go, keep your eyes peeled.

Ma’am, I’m sorry to inform you that your results are positive, but CONGRATULATIONS!???????????????? , you’ve won a ticket to the #GlobalCitizen festival!! https://t.co/snLqLKI7QK — Babalwa Zani (@BabsZani) November 27, 2018

If you’ve missed out on securing tickets to the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 on 2 December 2018, don’t despair – we have an exciting competition for you. We’re giving away 2 tickets. Simply tell us who you are most excited to see perform. Ts and Cs apply. #iFlyMango pic.twitter.com/MGWKFkpu93 — Mango Airlines (@FlyMangoSA) November 27, 2018

#GlobalCitizenFestivalSA @pumasouthafrica got you covered! “#PUMAFam” Competition ends 29.11.2018 oh & we’ll throw in a full outfit for you to rock on Saturday, get tagging fam ????. pic.twitter.com/OONA5daPtr — Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) November 27, 2018

