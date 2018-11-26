 
Oprah Winfrey’s mom, Vernita Lee, died on Thanksgiving Day

US presenter Oprah Winfrey was among the top stars at the royal wedding. POOL/AFP/Ian West

Lee had already been laid to rest in a private funeral, a spokesperson for Winfrey told media.

The mother of media mogul Oprah Winfrey, Vernita Lee, died on Thanksgiving Day, 22 November, at the age of 83.

She passed away in her home in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

She is survived by Winfrey and another daughter who she gave up for adoption shortly after birth, Patricia Amanda Faye Lee. Mother and daughter reconnected later in life.

Lee had two other children who both predeceased her.

Winfrey is expected in South Africa soon, where she is scheduled to appear at the Global Citizen Festival with the likes of Beyonce, Jay-Z, Black Coffee and a host of other international stars.

Twitterati have been quick to express their condolences, but Oprah hasn’t tweeted since Thanksgiving.

