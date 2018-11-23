Kick off the festive season with Carols by Candlelight

SPAR Carols by Candlelight with Jacaranda FM, the highlight of Gauteng’s festive calendar is coming to Johannesburg on December 8 at St Stithians College and in Pretoria on December 11 at Loftus Versfeld Stadium.

The Johannesburg event features a stellar cast of South Africa’s top artists including Connell Cruise, Craig Lucas, Paxton, Swing City, Claire Johnston, Rubber Duc, Roan Ash and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

The Pretoria leg features Jo Black, Karen Zoid, Kurt Darren, Charlize Berg, Nadine and Nianell, Swing City and the Ndlovu Youth Choir.

Jacaranda FM presenters will be broadcasting live from both the events.

This annual event, which has become a hit with families from all over Gauteng and neighbouring provinces, is undoubtedly the best way to kick off the festive season.

Children’s entertainment area will have the little ones entertained with jumping castles, face-painters, games, crafts, buskers and movies.

Entry is free, but in spreading the love to where it is needed most, attendees are encouraged to bring a toy which will be delivered to charity organisations.

Info

Candles will be on sale at R30, songbooks at R10 and a songbook and candle bundle package at R35. All the proceeds go to Jacaranda FM’s Good Morning Angels.

Gates at both events open at 4pm and the programme will officially start at 7pm, ending at 9pm.

