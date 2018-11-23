Your guide to streaming anime

With a large slate of classics and originals, Netflix is a leading destination for anime in South Africa.

If you’ve always wanted to get into anime and did not know where to start, then this guide will get you on the right path.

Why anime?

Anime is a global phenomenon that has captivated fans across the world with its vivid imagery, engaging and often quirky characters and fantastical worlds where nothing seems impossible.

The possibilities are endless in the anime universe and there is a story for almost every topic under the sun (from dark to light-hearted). Unsurprisingly, anime fans are among the most loyal in the world.

What is anime?

Anime is the term used to describe animated series and movies from Japan. These animations have a unique and distinct style that differs from most cartoons. While the history of anime can be traced back to the early 20th century, it was only in the 1980s that it gained mainstream popularity in Japan.

Today, anime is such a global phenomenon that nearly 90% of anime-viewing on Netflix happens outside of Japan. From rampaging monsters to epic battles and college romance, there is something for everyone in the world of anime.

Where to start

Anime is not a mere genre, it is an art style that encompasses several genres, from sci-fi to romance. Even children-friendly programming like Pokemon still falls within anime.

The best advice is to approach anime as any other film or series. If you are a fan of action films, then pick an anime that’s in that genre. If you like comedy, then that’s where you should start.

Hardcore fans of anime, or Otaku as they call themselves, will likely recommend classics such as Bleach or Dragonball-Z. However, as counterintuitive as it may sound, ignore this advice.

Purely because the classics usually have deeply intertwined storylines and the aforementioned “in-references” that may be lost on a newcomer. Plus, most of the classics span over several seasons with multiple spin-offs and can have hundreds of episodes, which makes it daunting for someone new to anime. Pick something which is easily digestable.

Watch a feature with a shorter running time or fewer episodes like Castlevania or The Seven Deadly Sins. If you’re a fan of movies, then start off with something like Batman Ninja or Flavors of Youth. Once you have a grasp, then you can explore the hundreds of classics and originals on Netflix.

You’re hooked, what now?

Most anime have long, complex storylines with fascinating characters who evolve with the narrative as the series progresses. Watch at least a few episodes before you decide whether you like anime or not. Patience is key, but once you get the hang of it, anime is perfect for binge-watching, with a multitude of titles to choose from.

There is a reason why anime has cult following across the world. Be prepared for a change in pace.

A strange new world

Some quirks of anime can appear strange to a newbie. While there could be thrilling action for one episode, not much might happen for the next five. It’s also not uncommon for a fight sequence to span several episodes.

The longest fight sequence in a series, Goku versus Frieza in Dragon Ball-Z, spanned 19 episodes and more than three hours, 5o minutes of screen time. Understand the storytelling style of anime and you will soon begin to enjoy it.

Some anime to check out

Castlevania

Season one and two. Inspired by the classic video game series, Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy following the last surviving member of the disgraced Belmont clan, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes himself.

Trevor Belmont, last survivor of his house, is no longer alone and he and his misfit comrades race to find a way to save humanity from extinction at the hands of the grief-maddened Dracula and his sinister vampire war council.

The Seven Deadly Sins

When a kingdom is taken over by tyrants, the deposed princess begins a quest to find a disbanded group of evil knights to help take back her realm.

Devilman Crybaby

With demons reawaken and humanity in turmoil, a sensitive demon-boy is led into a brutal and degenerate war against evil by his mysterious friend, Ryo.

Batman Ninja

Reimagined by Japan’s finest artists, Batman must face his foes in feudal Japan when a malfunctioning Quake Engine transports them all back in time.

