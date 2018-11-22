 
menu
Entertainment 22.11.2018 04:06 pm

Book reviews: The South African Vegan Cook Book & Forget

Adriaan Roets and Hayden Horner
Picture: iStock

Picture: iStock

The book comes in handy because local ingredients are at the forefront and there are some budget-friendly options.

The South African Vegan Cook Book

Cookbook

Adriaan Roets

Rating: ★★★★☆
Author: Leozette Roode
Released by: Human and Rousseau
Year: 2018
Pages: 192
ISBN: 9780798177108

Local cooking is lekker

Going meatless, or at least ethically consuming animal by-products, is on the rise, not just for health benefits but also the way it allows people back into the kitchen because, quite often, being vegan means you need to cook at home.

Usually these cookbooks are often Americanised and not practical to what’s available in South Africa. Here, the book comes in handy because local ingredients are at the forefront and there are some budget-friendly options.

This is the quintessential South African vegan cookbook.

Forget

Autobiography

Hayden Horner

Rating: ★★★★☆
Author: Rudy Bessit
Publisher: Strongmind Production in Writing
ISBN: 9780639972726
Price: R200

Posted by Rudy Ru Bessit on Wednesday, 21 November 2018

A journey through life

What if everything is not always better left unsaid and the bouts of emotions we at times experience are more than just little glitches in our personalities?

What if they are actually critical signals transmitted from the depths of our psyche to warn us of painfully suppressed memories we’ve taught our minds to forget?

In his autobiography, Forget, 35-year-old scriptwriter, actor and author Rudy Bessit transports us into the recesses of his mind.

For the most part, it’s a happy journey. However, as Bessit scratches at the glossy veneer of his childhood memories, he unlocks a dark secret.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
Book review: Becoming by Michelle Obama 22.11.2018
Book reviews: Red Dog & What I Know for Sure 15.11.2018
Iman Rappetti’s autobiography is as motivational as she is 15.11.2018

 

 

 

 

 

today in print

Read Today's edition

News

Opinion

Sport

Horses

Your life

Motoring

Other

The Citizen - Footer

  The Citizen. All rights reserved.