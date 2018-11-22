Book reviews: The South African Vegan Cook Book & Forget

The South African Vegan Cook Book

Cookbook

Adriaan Roets

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Leozette Roode

Released by: Human and Rousseau

Year: 2018

Pages: 192

ISBN: 9780798177108

Local cooking is lekker

Going meatless, or at least ethically consuming animal by-products, is on the rise, not just for health benefits but also the way it allows people back into the kitchen because, quite often, being vegan means you need to cook at home.

Usually these cookbooks are often Americanised and not practical to what’s available in South Africa. Here, the book comes in handy because local ingredients are at the forefront and there are some budget-friendly options.

This is the quintessential South African vegan cookbook.

Forget

Autobiography

Hayden Horner

Rating: ★★★★☆

Author: Rudy Bessit

Publisher: Strongmind Production in Writing

ISBN: 9780639972726

Price: R200

A journey through life

What if everything is not always better left unsaid and the bouts of emotions we at times experience are more than just little glitches in our personalities?

What if they are actually critical signals transmitted from the depths of our psyche to warn us of painfully suppressed memories we’ve taught our minds to forget?

In his autobiography, Forget, 35-year-old scriptwriter, actor and author Rudy Bessit transports us into the recesses of his mind.

For the most part, it’s a happy journey. However, as Bessit scratches at the glossy veneer of his childhood memories, he unlocks a dark secret.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.