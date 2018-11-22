Book reviews: The South African Vegan Cook Book & Forget

The South African Vegan Cook Book
Cookbook
Adriaan Roets
Rating: ★★★★☆
Author: Leozette Roode
Released by: Human and Rousseau
Year: 2018
Pages: 192
ISBN: 9780798177108
Local cooking is lekker
Going meatless, or at least ethically consuming animal by-products, is on the rise, not just for health benefits but also the way it allows people back into the kitchen because, quite often, being vegan means you need to cook at home.
Usually these cookbooks are often Americanised and not practical to what’s available in South Africa. Here, the book comes in handy because local ingredients are at the forefront and there are some budget-friendly options.
This is the quintessential South African vegan cookbook.
Forget
Autobiography
Hayden Horner
Rating: ★★★★☆
Author: Rudy Bessit
Publisher: Strongmind Production in Writing
ISBN: 9780639972726
Price: R200
A journey through life
What if everything is not always better left unsaid and the bouts of emotions we at times experience are more than just little glitches in our personalities?
What if they are actually critical signals transmitted from the depths of our psyche to warn us of painfully suppressed memories we’ve taught our minds to forget?
In his autobiography, Forget, 35-year-old scriptwriter, actor and author Rudy Bessit transports us into the recesses of his mind.
For the most part, it’s a happy journey. However, as Bessit scratches at the glossy veneer of his childhood memories, he unlocks a dark secret.
