22.11.2018

Book review: Becoming by Michelle Obama

Warm, wise, and revelatory, the book is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance

In a life filled with meaning and accomplishment, Michelle Obama has emerged as one of the most iconic and compelling women of her era.

As first lady of the United States – the first African-American to serve in that role – she helped create the most welcoming and inclusive White House in history, while also establishing herself as a powerful advocate for women and girls in the US and around the world, dramatically changing the ways that families pursue healthier and more active lives, and standing with her husband as he led America through some of its most harrowing moments.

Along the way, she showed us a few dance moves, crushed Carpool Karaoke and raised two down-to-earth daughters under an unforgiving media glare.

In her memoir, a work of deep reflection and mesmerising storytelling, Obama invites readers into her world, chronicling the experiences that have shaped her – from her childhood on the South Side of Chicago to her years as an executive, balancing the demands of motherhood and work, to her time spent at the world’s most famous address.

With honesty and lively wit, she describes her triumphs and her disappointments, both public and private, telling her full story as she has lived it – in her own words and on her own terms.

Warm, wise, and revelatory, Becoming is the deeply personal reckoning of a woman of soul and substance.

Info

Becoming

Autobiography

Author: Michelle Obama
Publisher: Crown Publishing
Group: 1st edition
Year: 2018
Page: 720
ISBN-10: 1524763136

