Rudy Bessit opens up about his one-man show and upcoming book

From his one-man stage act, to running his own production label and his soon-to-be-released book in which he speaks frankly about being molested, Rudy Bessit is quite a memorable individual.

He takes time out of his increasingly busy schedule to chat with The Citizen.

How did your stage show, A Hair Thingy, and the characters come about?

Stage has always been a part of me. As a youngster I was told it would never happen and for many years I let go of that dream. Then, people at work and social gatherings noticed my creativity and encouraged me to write down the lines I came up, and I eventually did.

When I read my scribbles I actually saw the characters on stage. All the characters in A Hair Thingy are personalities from within me; I just had to name them. There’s a few more, but their time to shine will come.

The subject matter is always funny, with a hidden message. Where do you find the material?

It’s not difficult at all. I open my mouth without being sure what’s going to come out. I’d say it and see it in my mind, then just copy and paste what happened in my mind. I think with all my experiences, I automatically search for the positive in everything and I try to change the perception of others by addressing the issue in a comedic manner.

Did you ever imagine your show being as big as it is, and what’s your main form of marketing?

I knew A Hair Thingy was going to be big, I just didn’t know it would get to where it is since 2013. I use social media as a marketing platform because of its reach and affordability. When I don’t have data, I can always go to our local library, use their Wi-Fi and still reach the public.

In your book, Forget, you reveal being molested as a child. Was this difficult?

It was very difficult. I spent months pondering what it would do to my family. It’s not easy letting people in to your dark world, especially if you’ve spent all your life in that alone place. My motivation was realising that my story could change lives, save lives and raise awareness.

Incidents of male child rape are often unreported. Was yours the same?

Yes, it was. My mom trained me to forget, which surprisingly worked. Every time I thought of it I had to remind myself to forget. It was never spoken of, ever.

What advice do you have for survivors of molestation and their families?

To survivors I say, it’s never ever your fault. The sooner you talk about it, the less it damages you. Get counselling if you’re able to, if not, talk to someone you trust. Most importantly, learn to forgive your abuser and also yourself.

To the families I’d say, your support is vital. Even if you don’t know what to say at times, just listen, believe them and let them know they are loved.

