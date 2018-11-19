WATCH: Kelly – ‘I’m f***ing unleashed’, love in the air

Love is in the air for hit-producing musicians Kelly Khumalo and Chad da Don.

The pair were seen smooching at the recent Feather Awards on November 15, with Khumalo adding they were in love.

A Sowetan report suggests the pair expressed their love for each other and were happy together.

The two were constantly kissing, publicly displaying their new love for one another.

In a video, Khumalo said the pair were very happy together and that they loved each other.

When asked what she wished for as a present for Christmas, she boldly said: “Chad.”

The two have been uploading steamy images of themselves on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram #Awuboni?❤️ A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on Nov 10, 2018 at 3:27am PST

View this post on Instagram Done #DuckingProblems I’m fucking #UNLEASHED???? #BirthdayThings A post shared by Kelly Khumalo (@kellykhumaloza) on Nov 13, 2018 at 3:06am PST

Khumalo in her November 13 post on Instagram said she was done “ducking problems” and was now “unleashed”.

Khumalo has had her fair share of controversy and not the best track record with men.

She once dated rapper Jub Jub, real name Molemo Maarohanye, who was recently released from jail.

Khumalo was involved in a family spat after the late Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa was fatally shot with Khumalo in the same house.

Khumalo was dating Meyiwa with the two planning to spend happier days together.

Meyiwa was married to another woman at the time and they had a son together.

Chad Da Don and Kelly appear very happy together and social media is already seeing wedding bells.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

