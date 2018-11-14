King of Pop tribute returns to the stage

The acclaimed Michael Jackson tribute show – Michael Jackson HIStory – is back in Durban this festive season.

It is brought to South Africa by Showtime Management Australia and will be at Sibaya Casino and Entertainment Kingdom’s iZulu Theatre.

The show is a spellbinding musical biography that takes fans on a nostalgic journey of all of Jackson’s greatest songs. Hit after hit tells the story of one of the greatest pop icons.

The star of the show is one of the world’s best Jackson impersonators, Dantanio. He is accompanied by a lively six-piece band, back-up dancers and a phenomenal lighting and effects team.

The show features 40 costumes. More than 100 hours have been dedicated to the lighting design, which makes use of more than 160 moving lights and over 2 000 lighting cues arranged to punctuate and enhance the musical elements.

Performances include Smooth Criminal, Man in the Mirror, Black or White, Bad, Billie Jean, Thriller, ABC, Don’t Stop Til You Get Enough, Human Nature, Ben and many more.

With sellout shows in SA, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand and the US, this is a show not to be missed.

Janet Pillay, public relations and promotions manager at Sibaya Casino said: “Don’t miss this rare chance to celebrate the music, the magic and history of Michael Jackson in an electrifying show that has left audiences around the world absolutely amazed.”

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.