DJ Tira to headline Bar One Gym Squad this festive season

The Bar One Gym Squad today said multi-talented music producer and businessman Mthokozi Khathi — known by his stage name DJ Tira — will be their headliner for this year.

Bar One Gym Squad is a community initiative to promote an active lifestyle in township communities across the country.

The Squad will be hitting the Durban shore for its fourth year running and the finale.

“DJ Tira alongside regional gym leaders will be joined by over two thousand consumers for a workout session at the North Beach in Durban on the November 24, followed by a stellar performance from Umalume himself,” the Squad said in a statement.

It said that the regional activation were still continuing, and have taken place in Mamelodi, Rustenburg and Soweto during the month of November.

The gym sessions happen every Saturday morning with gym leaders showcasing different ways of how to lead an active lifestyle in different communities by doing different workouts.

– African News Agency (ANA)

