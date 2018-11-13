Rapulana Seiphemo case postponed

TV actor Rapulane Seiphemo appeared in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday for failing to submit his tax returns.

The Generations: The Legacy actor admitted to contravening tax laws when he failed to submit his returns.

The thespian allegedly failed to submit his income tax returns from 2013 to 2017 and the South African Revenue Services said he owed more than R48,000 in unpaid tax.

The actor appeared in court where it was decided that the matter would be postponed to November 28.

SARS opened the case at the police station earlier this year.

The Hawks had earlier confirmed registration of the tax case. Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu added that the name of the suspect could not be confirmed publicly as they were not charged or had appeared in court.

He will be charged with contravening section 234(d) of the Tax Administration Act, for failure to submit income tax returns as required.

Another actor who felt the heat of the tax man is Isidingo actress Katlego Danke who appeared at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on August 21 for fraud. SARS opened a case of fraud against Danke also at the Johannesburg central police station in March. Danke was alleged to have failed to submit her tax returns for six years. Bonang Matheba also had tax woes.

South Africa’s number one goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune is also reportedly being investigated by the Hawks.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

