WATCH: Jill Scott trends for ‘blowjob’ on stage

American musician and actor Jill Scott is back with a bang and also made it to the international Twitter trends list. The He Loves Me hit maker’s performance on Monday night left fans shocked after “aunty” Scott mimicked a blowjob on stage.

In a video that has been circulating on Twitter, the musician can be seen using the mic as a penis as she mimics sexual acts on it to a cheering crowd. The performance has divided people on social media, with some saying they never expected her to do such a “freaky” act, while others say they aren’t even surprised.

Those who only remember her from Why Did I Get Married when she played an innocent, abused woman, said they could never have imagined her doing what she did on stage on Monday night.

“I feel like y’all really really ain’t been listening to the words she been singing all these years… this ain’t a shock,” said Twitter user @YungLootha, while @lildiamondxx said: “I was totally not prepared for this… like I had no idea Jill was this type of freak.”

Watch the video below posted by @SoLyrical on Twitter:

Bruh why is Jill Scot sucking air dick pic.twitter.com/nNxlDKyKUY — Tony. (@SoLyrical) November 13, 2018

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

Jill Scott and Miguel battling for air sex is the last stage of humanity. — sydnee williams (@sydneeW_) November 13, 2018

Yall thought Jill Scott wanted to meet up at a park after dark to pray? Auntie is true to this not new to this. pic.twitter.com/SBGqv2WUkz — S E V H N (@OfficialSEVHN) November 13, 2018

*Sees why Jill Scott is trending* pic.twitter.com/7wgz8STSrQ — New job, who dis? (@PBS_Impulse9) November 13, 2018

She even juggled the balls. Arrest Jill Scott — sweet bitch (@_caatjoy) November 13, 2018

me when I found out why Jill Scott was tending: pic.twitter.com/DusyKzGqXk — black elle woods (@tigotthejuice) November 13, 2018

Me after 4 minutes of Jill Scott’s “air routine” pic.twitter.com/NfbxuCLLQR — Trevon, I guess (@Joy_Behar_Swagg) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott a freak. No judgement there just a fact I’ve observed. — Cardell K. Morgan © (@SEALs_3) November 13, 2018

if you listen to Jill Scott's music then shouldn't be surprising…. that's all i'ma say. — Ahmed/Baby Keem & Roddy Ricch Stan Account (@big_business_) November 13, 2018

If you heard Jill Scott first album you would already know she was a freak freak. Listen to them lyrics lol !!!!! pic.twitter.com/YwKbIcPa1W — DJ DRE | #GetEmDre (@DjDre1990) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott’s celibacy blues hit a fever pitch, I see. — Myles E. Johnson (@hausmuva) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott pushing the Auntie community forward. Let’s get it — CLOUT KILLING THE CHILDREN. (@IAMKRIS24) November 13, 2018

Y’all must’ve never REALLY listened to Jill Scott lmao, I been said I’ll drop any woman in the WORLD for her big freaky ass — ???? (@trilloneal) November 13, 2018

Jill Scott is a legend. Y’all ever listened or watched her performance of The Thickness? Hmmmmmmm ????????♥️ — ???? Kween Sabali ???? (@Miss_Realist) November 13, 2018

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.