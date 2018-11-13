 
Entertainment 13.11.2018 10:49 am

WATCH: Jill Scott trends for ‘blowjob’ on stage

Citizen reporter
A picture of Jill Scott taken from her Instagram page.

Miss Scott put her freak on during her performance last night and left some of her fans in shock.

American musician and actor Jill Scott is back with a bang and also made it to the international Twitter trends list. The He Loves Me hit maker’s performance on Monday night left fans shocked after “aunty” Scott mimicked a blowjob on stage.

In a video that has been circulating on Twitter, the musician can be seen using the mic as a penis as she mimics sexual acts on it to a cheering crowd. The performance has divided people on social media, with some saying they never expected her to do such a “freaky” act, while others say they aren’t even surprised.

Those who only remember her from Why Did I Get Married when she played an innocent, abused woman, said they could never have imagined her doing what she did on stage on Monday night.

“I feel like y’all really really ain’t been listening to the words she been singing all these years… this ain’t a shock,” said Twitter user @YungLootha, while @lildiamondxx said: “I was totally not prepared for this… like I had no idea Jill was this type of freak.”

Watch the video below posted by @SoLyrical on Twitter:

These were some of the reactions on Twitter:

