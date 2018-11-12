Africa’s best artists to perform at Buyel’Ekhaya Festival

The annual Buyel’Ekhaya Festival will be on in East London on December 16 at Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium.

This year’s programme includes workshops, fashion and music promises to be a treat for culture lovers.

The superb lineup for the event features legends as well as the hottest hitmakers across a variety of genres.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Jonas Gwangwa, Zahara, Dumza Maswana, Busiswa, Shekhinah, SunEl Musician, Moonchild Sanelly, Sjava, Prince Kaybee and Mobi Dixon are in the lineup.

Since its inception, the festival has hosted a mix of emerging and established artists. They come from the Eastern Cape, other parts of South Africa and the rest of Africa in a spirit of inclusiveness and in keeping with pan-African ideals.

“It is no different this year. A music workshop hosted by Buyel’Ekhaya yielded a crop of newcomers that will grace the festival too on the day,” said Nomahlubi Mazwai, who conceived of and produces the festival.

“In 2016, we expanded a two-day programme to give full expression to the tenets of culture that form a central part of the African lifestyle, through song, dance and fashion. This year patrons can expect that again,” she added.

“There will be a fashion workshop on December 12 at Hemingways Mall at noon. People can apply to attend it by e-mailing info@buyelekhaya. co.za.”

Mazwai said that the rising designers, who took part in last year’s fashion work shop will showcase alongside the big names at the same mall on December 14 when Gert-Johan Coetzee, Sonwabile Ndamase, Zimbabwe’s Chimanye Nyasha (known as Zuvva) and Linda Sithole show off their creations.

Buyel’Ekhaya started in 2009 in East London and Mazwai’s vision was to turn the Eastern Cape into the cultural mecca of South Africa.

The festival has grown from a mere 4 000 patrons in 2009 to a 22 000 capacity crowd year in and year out.

“This is testament to the loyalty of the people of the Eastern Cape to the brand. They are the ultimate custodians of the Buyel’Ekhaya brand. They have supported and grown with it for the last 10 years,” Mazwai added.

Ticket info

Date: December 16

December 16 Venue: Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium

Buffalo Park Cricket Stadium Tickets: R250

R250 Available from Shoprite, Checkers and Computicket nationwide

