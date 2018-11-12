Nubian Music Festival returns

After a successful debut in 2017, the Nubian Music Festival is back with not only Africa’s finest musicians live in a gorgeous setting, but also an entire weekend of entertainment for the whole family at Hartbeespoort Dam from December 14 to 17.

Mafikizolo, Mi Casa, Lira, Oliver Mtukudzi, Selaelo Selota, Kunle Ayo and Candy Tsamandebele are just some of the acts who will entertain crowds.

“Come and enjoy the stunning views of Hartbeespoort Dam and the Magaliesberg mountain range, which offers beautiful scenery and breathtaking views,” said Nubian Music Festival creator Mpho Mathope.

“Wildlife such as blesbok and zebras roam in and around Eagle Waters Wildlife Resort.

“Keen bird watchers may be able to spot over 340 bird species. It’s a truly special setting for a fest iva l.”

Mathope says that with the Saturday evening dedicated to comedy and on Sunday, a shishanyama breakfast around the dam, people don’t have to go very far this festive season to relax and experience some fun.

“We are expecting about 3 500 people and we are further calling vendors who would like to sell food to book stands for only R200,” Mathope says.

On December 14 to 15, she says, “those who have booked to stay in the chalets or who are camping in their own tents or in the upscale tent accommodation will have full access to the pools, fishing facilities, water sports as well as the lion and cheetah parks, zoo and elephant sanctuary”.

At night, people will be treated to a movie under the stars. The main festival will happen on December 16 and will feature Zimbabwean legend Oliver Mtukudzi and afro-pop perennial favourites Mafikizolo.

Mi Casa and Tsamandebele, whose sound spans house and traditional music, will keep crowds dancing. Afro-centric R&B and neo-soul will be represented by Lira, Donald, Afrotraction and Encore.

Afro jazz acts Selota, Gugu Shezi and Nigeria’s Kunle Ayo complete the stellar line-up.

“For the younger members of the family, there will be play zones to keep them entertained as their parents picnic, party and enjoy the festive vibes and on December 17, Nubian Music Festival Package ticket holders will be treated to a champagne breakfast on a boat,” said Mathope.

The weekend is expected to build on the foundation of last year’s inaugural event and includes a larger and more diverse line-up of artists.

“The Nubian Festival aims to make Hartbeespoort a beacon of tourism in the North West Province,” said Mathope.

