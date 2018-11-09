Disney+ streaming service set to land in 2019

By now, it’s common knowledge that Disney has been preparing to the launch of its own streaming media service, and while one could make an educated guess it’ll offer content based on the properties it owns (Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and the like) a lot of details have remained under wraps.

This changed today, however, when the house of mouse lifted the veil on its ‘direct-to-consumer’ streaming service in an announcement on its home site. The new service is apparently going to be called ‘Disney+’ and its slated for release in the United States late next year. There’s no word as yet about a release date in other regions.

We’re hoping if there is a delay in Disney+’s launch in South Africa, that it’s a short one, because, in the same announcement, Disney revealed some of the shows and movies for its service.

Among them are a brand new real-life (as opposed to animated) Star Wars show that’s a spin-off from the movie Star Wars: Rogue One – according to the announcement, the show’s story focuses on events prior to the movie.

Disney said in a statement: “The rousing spy thriller will explore tales filled with espionage and daring missions to restore hope to a galaxy in the grip of a ruthless Empire. A release date for the series will be announced at a later date.”

On top of that, a mini-series about Loki is in the pipeline and Tom Hiddleston will reprise his role as the god of mischief.

Since Disney+ will be in direct competition with the likes of Netflix, Showmax, and Amazon Prime, it remains to be seen whether it will pull its content from those services. Netflix recently announced the highly popular Luke Cage series wasn’t going to be renewed for a new season, so that may mean Disney is about to take its properties back.

In the meantime, one hopes that Disney+ rolls out globally at a quick pace, negating the temptation potential subscribers have to pirate shows they’re having to wait for.

