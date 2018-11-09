Satanic Temple hits Netflix and Warner Bros with $50m lawsuit

A satanic organisation in the United States is suing both Netflix and Warner Bros for $50 million (around R704 million) for copyright infringement.

The Satanic Temple, a nontheistic and political outfit based in Salem, Massachusetts, claims the appearance of the statue of ‘Baphomet’ in the show The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, which is made by Warner Bros and streamed on Netflix, was not authorised and defames the deity.

The Satanic Temple said in its complaint filed in New York federal court: “Baphomet is a historical deity which has a complex history, having been associated with accusations of devil worship against the Knight Templar.

“Baphomet historically involved a goat’s head (sometimes known as the ‘Sabbatic Goat’) on a female body associated with Lilith, a figure from Jewish mysticism sometimes considered a goddess of the night.”

If this all sounds a bit strange, it’s worth noting that the Satanic Temple does, in fact, hold the copyright for the statue. A quick check over at the organisation’s website reveals that “The Baphomet statue is protected by copyright and owned by United Federation of Churches LLC dba The Satanic Temple”.

Aside from the monetary damages it’s demanding, the Satanic Temple is also seeking to bar Netflix and Warner Bros from any reproductions or appearances of Baphomet in any of the series’ shows going forward. If successful, it looks like the showrunners may also have to splurge out on a new prop.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.