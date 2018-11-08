Trevor Noah rips into Trump over confrontational presser

Anyone watching the tail-end of the US midterm elections will probably have heard that, following the vote count, Donald Trump held a press conference that became rather heated.

Responding to questions to questions on immigration, the Russian investigation and comments he made stating that the Democrats would ‘unleash a wave of crime’ on Americans, the US president laid into two reporters calling one of them “a rude, terrible person,” who “shouldn’t be working for CNN.” He also lambasted them for ‘fake news’ calling them ‘an enemy of the people.’

In the wake of the press conference, the reporter in question, Jim Acosta, found his White House press pass suspended.

Never one to allow Trump’s shenanigans to unfold unchecked, Trevor Noah had a field day with the US president’s antics in a segment on The Daily Show.

For the most part, Noah allowed Trump’s combative comments to speak for themselves. But he also made not that this was the first time the US president’s mask had slipped with regards on how he’s planning to work with a Democrat-majority Congress moving forward.

“What’s bad for them [the Democrats],” said Trump, “is being in the majority, I’m just going to blame them. You understand? They’re the majority. I’m just going to blame them. It makes things simpler for me.”

“As shameless as that is, I somehow appreciate that Trump just told us his entire evil plot,” said Noah. “He’s like a cliched movie bad guy!”

Noah also took aim at the fact that Trump deflected questions from foreign reporters, claiming he couldn’t understand what they were saying.

“What the hell’s going on there? Trump can’t understand anyone with an accent? That would be so weird, because he lives with Melania!” Noah said.

The Daily Show host then moved onto the fact that – in the same day that all of this took place – Trump fired US attorney general, Jeff Sessions, for recusing himself from the Muller investigation. Watch the full segment below.

